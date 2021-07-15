Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andy Dakin

Public Sales Process

Andy Dakin
Andy Dakin
  • Save
Public Sales Process listing process sales web app public listing ux ui
Public Sales Process listing process sales web app public listing ux ui
Public Sales Process listing process sales web app public listing ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Public Sales Process.jpg
  2. Public Sales Warranty and Information.jpg
  3. Public Sales Lien Holder.jpg

In order for specific units to go to public sales in our system the public site owner needed specific documents and details to be able to list it. Here are some of the screens from that process.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Andy Dakin
Andy Dakin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andy Dakin

View profile
    • Like