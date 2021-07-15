Brandon Reid

Midday in the Office - HDRI Lighting

Brandon Reid
Brandon Reid
  • Save
Midday in the Office - HDRI Lighting low poly polygon runway blender polygonrunway lowpoly illustration 3d
Download color palette

HDRI Lighting variation on my render from Episode 5 of Polygon Runway

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Brandon Reid
Brandon Reid

More by Brandon Reid

View profile
    • Like