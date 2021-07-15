Julie Ann Lopez

Chicken surface pattern design

Julie Ann Lopez
Julie Ann Lopez
  • Save
Chicken surface pattern design flowers orange polka dots coral cream blue sketch hand drawn country hen house hens roosters chickens farmland farmhouse farm sweet cute surface pattern pattern
Download color palette

These hand drawn sketches, in an Ed Emberley style, were scanned, vectorized and colored in Adobe Illustrator. A half-drop repeat pattern was created from the motifs.

Julie Ann Lopez
Julie Ann Lopez

More by Julie Ann Lopez

View profile
    • Like