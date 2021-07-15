Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mustofa Amar

Introduce "Sahabu" - Sports Facilities Platform

Mustofa Amar
Mustofa Amar
Hire Me
  • Save
Introduce "Sahabu" - Sports Facilities Platform ios ios mobile app mobile ui mobile app mobile design clean clean ui soccer app sport design sports football app sport app reservation booking app football
Introduce "Sahabu" - Sports Facilities Platform ios ios mobile app mobile ui mobile app mobile design clean clean ui soccer app sport design sports football app sport app reservation booking app football
Download color palette
  1. Frame 28.jpg
  2. Frame 29.jpg

Sahabu is a sports facilities platform that aims to provide reservations to users. We want to support sports facilities with technological infrastructure and create a reservation system for users. You can think of it as a bridge between sports facilities and users.

Let's Connect:
Linkedin | Instagram | Behance

Have a nice project or collaboration? Let's Talk

Mustofa Amar
Mustofa Amar
Helping to Grow Up Startup & Co. with Visual Design
Hire Me

More by Mustofa Amar

View profile
    • Like