Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julie Ann Lopez

Alternate cow pattern - on cream background

Julie Ann Lopez
Julie Ann Lopez
  • Save
Alternate cow pattern - on cream background dairy kids children baby cream polka dot blue barn country sweet cute farmhouse farm cow cows animals repeat surface patterns pattern adobe illustrator
Download color palette

These cows are happily frolicking in the cow pasture. The hand drawn sketches were scanned, vectorized and colored in Adobe Illustrator. From a selection of motifs, this repeat pattern was created.

Julie Ann Lopez
Julie Ann Lopez

More by Julie Ann Lopez

View profile
    • Like