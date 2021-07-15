Julie Ann Lopez

Cow pattern - blue

Cow pattern - blue sweet kids room cute home decor nursery children child kids baby animals farm animals animals cows cow vector hand drawn repeat pattern surface pattern adobe illustrator
This cute pattern started out with hand drawn sketches, scanned and live-traced in Adobe Illustrator.

