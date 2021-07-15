Karina Kedo

Daily UI 013

Daily UI 013 dailyui
Daily UI 13: direct messaging. Thought through potential functionality of a timeline/scroll feature within messages, so you can more easily scroll back through a conversation! Length of the scrollbar segment would indicate the length of the conversation (the number of messages sent/received in a certain timeframe).

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
