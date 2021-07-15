Ilya Veremeev

Smart Home - Mobile app

Smart Home - Mobile app light theme figma smart devacies smart home app clean light mobile app design product design mobile design smart home ui design ux design uiux
Hi!

I want to show you even more screens of the Smart Home mobile application that I am currently working on.

The goal of the project is to create the most easy-to-use and visually attractive interface for the user.

I hope you enjoyed the work I did!
Thanks for your attention!

