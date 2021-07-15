COCA COLA ETC! MIXERS

DESIGNER | CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Coca-Cola wanted to enter the mixer market with a competitive product line of mixers, Ginger Ale, Club Soda and Tonic Water, as they were currently carrying Schweppes and Canada Dry. The strategy, “Life is Full of Mixabilities”, was designed to create a platform that encouraged people to not only push the boundaries in their cocktail mixing, but also in their real life sociability. The idea was to create both real and virtual cafes where everyone was welcome. I worked hand in hand with the Coke brand manager and reported to the Coke CMO as we developed the entire Coke brand from scratch with my concept. Traveling the world conducting focus groups and analyzing data, I developed the overall brand strategy and identity as well as creating the flavors in the Coke lab, the bottle design, the logo identity and the advertising