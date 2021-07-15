Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Revendeva
Kreativora Studio

Agriqur'an Logo Exploration

Revendeva
Kreativora Studio
Revendeva for Kreativora Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Agriqur'an Logo Exploration logo design identity brand farm logo islamic plant botanical startup logo icon logo ui branding illustration design assets vector
Download color palette

Agriquran is a startup engaged in agriculture with an Islamic approach from Qur'an. This is the logo exploration I've made before decided the final logo.

Kreativora Studio
Kreativora Studio
Branding Design Studio
Hire Us

More by Kreativora Studio

View profile
    • Like