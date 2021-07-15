Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mike Goldberg

TOBACCO FREE CALIFORNIA

Mike Goldberg
Mike Goldberg
TOBACCO FREE CALIFORNIA
TOBACCO FREE CALIFORNIA
MIKE GOLDBERG: EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR | WRITER | DESIGNER TODD ANTONY: PHOTOGRAPHER
Big tobacco has been targeting minorities using racist tactics for decades. This campaign, for California's tobacco free effort Illustrates how big tobacco "sees" minorities and brings awareness to the fact that targeting still goes on to this day. The digital campaign has been featured in Luerzers Archive Magazine and Ads Of The World.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Mike Goldberg
Mike Goldberg

