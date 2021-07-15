🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
TOBACCO FREE CALIFORNIA
MIKE GOLDBERG: EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR | WRITER | DESIGNER TODD ANTONY: PHOTOGRAPHER
Big tobacco has been targeting minorities using racist tactics for decades. This campaign, for California's tobacco free effort Illustrates how big tobacco "sees" minorities and brings awareness to the fact that targeting still goes on to this day. The digital campaign has been featured in Luerzers Archive Magazine and Ads Of The World.