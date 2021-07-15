Ride Sharing App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The key to successful product design is an understanding of the end-user customer, the person for whom the product is being created.
This year, I've shipped 2 products to App Store for The Routing Company, an MIT building technology. TRC is an on-demand vehicle routing and management platform that partners with cities to power the future of public transit.
If you're interested in my work - shoot me a message
namdang2395@gmail.com
Website | Portfolio | LinkedIn