Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nurcholis

Samawwah - Landing Page

Nurcholis
Nurcholis
  • Save
Samawwah - Landing Page online invitation digital invitation undangan digital pernikahan undangan pernikahan samawwah.com samawwah wedding clean minimal web wedding invitation
Download color palette

A landing page from Samawwah, a website-based digital wedding invitation service provider.

Tools :
Figma

Get In Touch :
https://flipcard.xyz/cholis04

Nurcholis
Nurcholis

More by Nurcholis

View profile
    • Like