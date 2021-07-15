Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arun Sashidhar Sudi

Portfolio

Arun Sashidhar Sudi
Arun Sashidhar Sudi
  • Save
Portfolio figma website
Download color palette

The idea was to give a brief and concise idea on what this portfolio is about but also give importance to clean and modern design

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Arun Sashidhar Sudi
Arun Sashidhar Sudi
Like