CHINO

CHINO typography logo illustration branding graphic design design
Chino is a fashion hub located in Accra, Ghana. They specialize in all things fashion ranging from illustrations, garbs to fashion accessories such as bag, heels and jewelries.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
