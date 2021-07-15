Jonathan Rosas

Maratón UI #2 - Weather

Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas
  • Save
Maratón UI #2 - Weather appdesign webdesign ux widget app ui design
Download color palette

Se sigue con la Maratón UI organizada por Service Design Club. #userinterface #weather #clima #UI #challenge #dailyUI #argentina

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas

More by Jonathan Rosas

View profile
    • Like