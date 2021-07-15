Aleksandar Savic

Burger Achievement

Burger Achievement icon icon set american cheesburger vector tasty food medal badge 2d branding design illustration black symbol mark outline aword achivement burger
Icons for TBC app in Colaboration with Neopix.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-burger-collective/id1187749108

New achievements for The Burger Collective app are here! The experience of reviewing burgers just got better with new gamification and badges of honor.

