Cover design for Microsoft ebook

I designed this cover while at Steyer Content for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 team. This project was featured in Microsoft's Business Application Summit, hosted by James Phillips, one of the company's presidents.

Full project on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121678019/Cover-design-for-Microsoft-ebook?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

