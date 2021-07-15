Quinxy Mahardhika

Tracking Status Page App (Light and Dark)

Tracking Status Page App (Light and Dark) dark light wahana status cargo tracking shipping
Created a concept for the Tracking Status page of Wahana Mobile App with light and dark mode concept.
Let me know about your opinion and which side are you on? 😋

quinxy.m@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
