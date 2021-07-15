Bree Rogers

Creature Crawl

Bree Rogers
Creature Crawl design logo
Rebranding the logo for a charity event. The requirements were multiple animals from the Audubon Zoo with a Fleur de Lis. The original logo was a watercolor piece with many animals very loosely following a fleur de lis shape. Since I'm no illustrator, I opted for the photo collage after some deliberation.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
