Adrian Lelaj

Daily UI Challenge #012

Daily UI Challenge #012
Daily UI Challenge #12:
Design an e-commerce shop. Is it simple for a local business or a large online retailer? Is it for clothing, shoes, handmade soap, or something else?

I decided to once again continue with the theme of plants, and designed an e-commerce mobile app for a plant shop. Using this app you can browse, learn, buy, plants! Hope you all enjoy. I do not own the rights to the icons and pictures.

