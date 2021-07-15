Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nicole Segura

Account Management · Redesign

Nicole Segura
Nicole Segura
Account Management · Redesign
Redesign for the account management section following brand design guidelines.
This is still early exploration we will be updating it as needed.

*company name has been changed to protect their privacy. All information expressed in this case study are my own and does not reflect the views of the company*

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Nicole Segura
Nicole Segura

