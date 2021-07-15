Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fintech Corp - Sign-up form

Fintech Corp - Sign-up form website development dailyui challenge sign-up design fintech
I had to create a sign-up design for my day one challenge for DailyUI. However, the inspiration was fintech, and I want to make way for the user to sign up and communicate with a fintech advisor to help the user get started by setting up an account at Fintech Corp.

Fintech Corp Website | Home Page:

https://jpford93.github.io/Fintech-Home-Page/

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
