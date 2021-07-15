Daily UI #001 - Fintech Corp - Sign-up form

Trending designs to inspire you
I had to create a sign-up design for my day one challenge for DailyUI. However, the inspiration was fintech. I want to provide a way for users to sign up and communicate with a fintech advisor to help users find better banking solutions by setting up an account at Fintech Corp.
Fintech Corp Website | Home Page:
https://jpford93.github.io/Fintech-Home-Page/