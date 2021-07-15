Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design

GNAR Coastal Outfitters - Logo Design

Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design
Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design
Hire Me
  • Save
GNAR Coastal Outfitters - Logo Design freelance west coast camping outdoor logomark brand identity surf logo design vector illustrator logo graphic design flat design branding
GNAR Coastal Outfitters - Logo Design freelance west coast camping outdoor logomark brand identity surf logo design vector illustrator logo graphic design flat design branding
Download color palette
  1. G_Surf_Outdoor-09.png
  2. G_Surf_Outdoor_classic-09.png

This outdoor gear company with an emphasis on coastal adventure was built to live the "surf to slope" life. Clean, soft, retro surf inspired shapes blend retro and modern for a timeless look.

Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design
Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design
Building Boxless Brands
Hire Me

More by Tristan Rumery -Awfully Great Design

View profile
    • Like