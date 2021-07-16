Hadi Altaf 🐲
Task Management Dashboard Design

Hadi Altaf 🐲 for User Friendly
Task Management Dashboard Design minimal ui design product design typography ipad app app design web app web tablet ipad landing task managment task task manager managment dashboard design admin design admin panel admin dashboard
Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Super excited to share the dashboard design for task managment i am currently working on.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects:
hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk or uifriendly.agency@gmail.com

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/

Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
