Lisandro Pat

Indommus - Card game news site

Lisandro Pat
Lisandro Pat
  • Save
Indommus - Card game news site social dashboard tcg logo carousel magazine header gaming card ux ui
Download color palette

Indommus is a TCG game, which stands for Trading Card Game. Indommus is a physical game and they don't intend to create a virtual version of their game, so they decided to develop an app to connect players and bring them together to play in physical locations. Also, we've created a magazine website for fans to get the latest news.

-

Say hi 👉 contact@lisandropat.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Lisandro Pat
Lisandro Pat

More by Lisandro Pat

View profile
    • Like