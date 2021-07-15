Luis Esquivel

Game Squad by Sightbox

Luis Esquivel
Luis Esquivel
Hire Me
  • Save
Game Squad by Sightbox ux ios mobile sports ui
Download color palette

This is the project called Games Squad by Sightbox. I will be glad to hear your comments.
Show me love! Press “L”.
~~~~~~
I am available for new projects!
Leave me a message in the snakefooc@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Luis Esquivel
Luis Esquivel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Luis Esquivel

View profile
    • Like