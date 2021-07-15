Grocery App Transaction Section

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi guys, this is my latest design exploration while I was boring and didn't know what I want to do. So I randomly found some grocery shoots, then I thought to design some shoot. I plan to create simple and dribbblish design, but suddenly I make it compact haha, maybe it's because of my habit of designing for complex and compact application rather than simple shot design for dribbble. I didn't satisfy with this design, wanna create another soon
Friday, 16 July 2021