Grocery App Transaction Section

Grocery App Transaction Section grocery ui design ui design grocery uiux grocery mobile app ui grocery transaction section transaction grocery mobile grocery
Hi guys, this is my latest design exploration while I was boring and didn't know what I want to do. So I randomly found some grocery shoots, then I thought to design some shoot. I plan to create simple and dribbblish design, but suddenly I make it compact haha, maybe it's because of my habit of designing for complex and compact application rather than simple shot design for dribbble. I didn't satisfy with this design, wanna create another soon

Friday, 16 July 2021

