Grocery App Transaction Section

Hi guys, this is my latest design exploration while I was boring and didn't know what I want to do. So I randomly found some grocery shoots, then I thought to design some shoot. I plan to create simple and dribbblish design, but suddenly I make it compact haha, maybe it's because of my habit of designing for complex and compact application rather than simple shot design for dribbble. I didn't satisfy with this design, wanna create another soon

Friday, 16 July 2021