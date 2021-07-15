Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tyler Stewart

It's OK 2 B Happy, It's OK 2 B Sad

Tyler Stewart
Tyler Stewart
  • Save
It's OK 2 B Happy, It's OK 2 B Sad badge reminder inspiration words affirmation positive mental health purple texture cosmic emotion sad smiley cute moon sun adobe illustrator vector illustration
Download color palette

Fun illustration designed to work upside down also. Remember, it's okay to be both happy and sad ◡̈

Tyler Stewart
Tyler Stewart

More by Tyler Stewart

View profile
    • Like