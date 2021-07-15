Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jacob Padgitt

Visit Cali

Jacob Padgitt
Jacob Padgitt
  • Save
Visit Cali illustration web design ux design ux ui design ui logo icon design clean branding
Download color palette

The idea behind this was to help native Californians navigate to fun places they maybe have never heard of and for those visiting for their very first time. This is the landing page you will be greeted with initially and it would dynamically change throughout the year.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Jacob Padgitt
Jacob Padgitt

More by Jacob Padgitt

View profile
    • Like