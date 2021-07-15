Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ksenia Lazar

GOSE Cosmetics Brand Pattern

Ksenia Lazar
Ksenia Lazar
  • Save
GOSE Cosmetics Brand Pattern graphic design design vector illustration pastel colors branding identity logo design character cosmetics
Download color palette

Cosmetics Brand Identity
July, 2021
©️GOSE Production

Ksenia Lazar
Ksenia Lazar

More by Ksenia Lazar

View profile
    • Like