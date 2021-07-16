Furniture Rental Product Detail Page for Rentomojo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Posting a shot after a very long time.
Worked on this project last year at Rentomojo.
This screen is part of one of the very successful project at Rentomojo. When I say very successful I am talking about 86% Conversion Rate. Yes! The impact that we brought in the funnel was 86% from the category screen to cart screen in mWeb.
To read the complete story behind this please go to this link.
So our idea was to launch & test on mWeb first and then we launch it on all other mobile devices ie. Android & iOS.
It's actually live on mWeb you can go and check now.
I will be sharing another screen from this project keep checking back or just simply follow.
