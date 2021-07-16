ROHIT BIND

Furniture Rental Product Detail Page for Rentomojo

Furniture Rental Product Detail Page for Rentomojo sofa plants cta tenure slider product design design color pds pdp product detail screen product detail page rental app ui ux furniture
Download color palette
  1. Rentomojo Product Page.jpg
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 2.jpg

Posting a shot after a very long time.

Worked on this project last year at Rentomojo.

This screen is part of one of the very successful project at Rentomojo. When I say very successful I am talking about 86% Conversion Rate. Yes! The impact that we brought in the funnel was 86% from the category screen to cart screen in mWeb.

To read the complete story behind this please go to this link.

So our idea was to launch & test on mWeb first and then we launch it on all other mobile devices ie. Android & iOS.

It's actually live on mWeb you can go and check now.

I will be sharing another screen from this project keep checking back or just simply follow.

❤️

Senior Product Designer @ Cardekho
