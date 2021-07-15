Matias Nuñez

Weather - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 2)

Weather - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 2) user interface argentina sky mobile weather uiux ui daily ui dailyui challenge
Weather mobile screens.

First challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
