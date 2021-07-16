Weekly Warm-Up - The Citrus Co

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This weeks weekly challenge was to design a brand identity for a lemonade stand. I decided to call my brand 'THE CITRUS CO'.
Recently I have wanted to make a badge style logo and thought that this would be the best time to try it out. I like this style of logo design, because of how versatile you can make it, by changing the the positioning of the text, or just using certain elements. It really gives you a range of designs to chose from.