Vadim Stelmashchuk

My collection card adaptation

My collection card adaptation ui design
Hi friends. I want to share with you my first work while studying at the academy as a designer. The task was to make my own variation of collectible cards. Support with likes and comments. Thank you all

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
