Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ksenia Lazar

GOSE Cosmetics Brand Identity Design

Ksenia Lazar
Ksenia Lazar
  • Save
GOSE Cosmetics Brand Identity Design brand identity cosmetics logo design vector illustration skincare beauty clean pastel colors branding identity logo design box design cosmetics
Download color palette

Cosmetics Brand Identity
July, 2021
©️GOSE Production

Ksenia Lazar
Ksenia Lazar

More by Ksenia Lazar

View profile
    • Like