VLC Redesign Website

this is my first design after know what design truly is!

Today i am redesigned a page of VIDEOLAN.ORG/VLC , because its style is classic and user cant download application from this site easily.

so i used minimalism and clean design to Attract attention of user for important things like download button and app Features.

