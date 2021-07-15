DailyUI #009 - Music Player - 8tracks inspired

Day 9 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Inspired by my all time (and also non-existent) music app: 8tracks. Nowadays Spotify and it's mega-smart algorithm knows what I want to listen to, but when I was younger 8tracks was the one

I love how I could combine two keywords for it to generate me a playlist. These 2 keywords may be my favourite combo these days ;)

I'm starting to feel the challenge of the daily UI challenge. We are 1 day behind and playing catch up! Luckily day 10 is a social share button so should be slightly less time extensive!