Echo Show 10 Alexa Responses: Acknowledgement

Another look at an Alexa Response on the new Echo Show 10. This device not only reacts to you with voice and on screen animation, it also has the ability to physically move so the screen stays in view when you move around a room. Try saying, “Alexa, I love you!”

Contributors:

Creative Direction: Gretchen Nash - https://dribbble.com/gretchenjean

UX/PM: Lauren Foley

Illustration: Josh Powers - https://dribbble.com/josh-powers

Hardware and on-screen Motion Design: Joey Brown - https://dribbble.com/joeybrown/ & Gregory Kaufman - https://dribbble.com/gergwerk

Sound Design: Sam Koch - https://dribbble.com/doko84/collections

Design Technologist: Maxwell Tung

Principal PMT: Arunjeet Singh