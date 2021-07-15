Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Echo Show 10 Alexa Responses: Acknowledgement

Another look at an Alexa Response on the new Echo Show 10. This device not only reacts to you with voice and on screen animation, it also has the ability to physically move so the screen stays in view when you move around a room. Try saying, “Alexa, I love you!”

Contributors:
Creative Direction: Gretchen Nash - https://dribbble.com/gretchenjean
UX/PM: Lauren Foley
Illustration: Josh Powers - https://dribbble.com/josh-powers
Hardware and on-screen Motion Design: Joey Brown - https://dribbble.com/joeybrown/ & Gregory Kaufman - https://dribbble.com/gergwerk
Sound Design: Sam Koch - https://dribbble.com/doko84/collections
Design Technologist: Maxwell Tung
Principal PMT: Arunjeet Singh

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
