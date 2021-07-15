Echo Show 10 Alexa Responses: Acknowledgement

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another look at an Alexa Response on the new Echo Show 10. This device not only reacts to you with voice and on screen animation, it also has the ability to physically move so the screen stays in view when you move around a room. Try saying, “Alexa, I love you!”
Contributors:
Creative Direction: Gretchen Nash - https://dribbble.com/gretchenjean
UX/PM: Lauren Foley
Illustration: Josh Powers - https://dribbble.com/josh-powers
Hardware and on-screen Motion Design: Joey Brown - https://dribbble.com/joeybrown/ & Gregory Kaufman - https://dribbble.com/gergwerk
Sound Design: Sam Koch - https://dribbble.com/doko84/collections
Design Technologist: Maxwell Tung
Principal PMT: Arunjeet Singh
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.