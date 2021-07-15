Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lorenzo Mercanti

Pictoplasma Character Flag

Lorenzo Mercanti
Lorenzo Mercanti
  • Save
Pictoplasma Character Flag face 2d character flag geometric colorful vector design graphic design pictoplasma animation illustration illu
Download color palette

For the 2021 edition in Berlin, Pictoplasma invited artists, illustrators, and designers to join the Character Flags challenge and turn their character into an iconic, graphical representation of itself.

This will be one of the 30 Flags that will be raised at the upcoming Pictoplasma 🙂
(Animation Conference in Berlin | August 26 – 29, 2021)

Lorenzo Mercanti
Lorenzo Mercanti

More by Lorenzo Mercanti

View profile
    • Like