Pictoplasma Character Flag

For the 2021 edition in Berlin, Pictoplasma invited artists, illustrators, and designers to join the Character Flags challenge and turn their character into an iconic, graphical representation of itself.
This will be one of the 30 Flags that will be raised at the upcoming Pictoplasma 🙂
(Animation Conference in Berlin | August 26 – 29, 2021)