Justin Basdeo

Daily UI Search - 22

Justin Basdeo
Justin Basdeo
Daily UI Search - 22 chef restaurant food figma app dailyuichallenge uxdesign uidesign dailyui
Have some free time, so I'm resuming the challenge! I created the search for a food/restaurant social media app. Initially, the user can browse trending searches and then search for something specific based on sections.

Thoughts?

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Justin Basdeo
Justin Basdeo

