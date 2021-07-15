Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yoav Kadosh

solo.to animated loader

Yoav Kadosh
Yoav Kadosh
  • Save
solo.to animated loader logo svg codepen loader animation
Download color palette

Eli, one of the co-founders of https://solo.to contacted me and asked if I could make an animated loader based on their logo. I'm pretty happy with how it came out.

See it live on CodePen: https://codepen.io/ykadosh/pen/eYWvPeM

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Yoav Kadosh
Yoav Kadosh

More by Yoav Kadosh

View profile
    • Like