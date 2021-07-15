Clubhouse App UI Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Decided to revamp the Clubhouse mobile UI; it is known in the community that this app is long overdue for a complete redesign in terms of both UI and UX. Here is my take on it.
Some buttons have been moved, along with the added explore screen. Went for an Aurora/Glassmorphism UI aesthetic.