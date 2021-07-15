J-C Castagne

Clubhouse App UI Redesign

J-C Castagne
J-C Castagne
  • Save
Clubhouse App UI Redesign pink and blue aesthetic modern glass glassmorphism aurora design aurora ui aurora mobile design mobile app mobile ui design branding app ux app ui design app ui apple app design app
Download color palette

Decided to revamp the Clubhouse mobile UI; it is known in the community that this app is long overdue for a complete redesign in terms of both UI and UX. Here is my take on it.

Some buttons have been moved, along with the added explore screen. Went for an Aurora/Glassmorphism UI aesthetic.

J-C Castagne
J-C Castagne

More by J-C Castagne

View profile
    • Like