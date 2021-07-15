Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clubhouse App UI Redesign

Clubhouse App UI Redesign glass aurora aurora ui clubhouse mobile app mobile design mobile ui glassmorphism design branding app ux app ui design app ui apple app design app
Decided to revamp the Clubhouse mobile UI; it is known in the community that this app is long overdue for a complete redesign in terms of both UI and UX. Here is my take on it.

Some buttons have been moved, along with the added explore screen. Went for an Aurora/Glassmorphism UI aesthetic.

