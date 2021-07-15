Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cake Shake is a design concept for a pastry shop of unique desserts in glasses. It creates a delicious mood for those with a sweet tooth and more. The uniqueness of desserts is the mixing of different-sized confectionery products in just one glass. The bright edging of the logo is inspired by associations of a sweet childhood filled with bright flavors.

