Malith Weeramuni

CORAL FDx | Blood Collection Kit Packaging Design

Malith Weeramuni
Malith Weeramuni
  • Save
CORAL FDx | Blood Collection Kit Packaging Design new box designs box designs new packaging design ideas new packaging designs product packagings product packaging packaging designs vector illustration package design design logo branding modern box packaging graphic design
Download color palette

Coral FDx is a medical equipment manufacturing company. They have varius kind of medical equipment products. This packaging for blood collection and shipping kit. Client requested eye catching packaging design with minimal and clean look.

I hope that you will like it guys, and feel free in comments, please. 😉

Have a project in mind? Get connected with me!
📩 Email: malithweeramuni@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +94 0767573952

Thanks for visiting this shot. 🙂
Follow me ❤️

Malith Weeramuni
Malith Weeramuni

More by Malith Weeramuni

View profile
    • Like