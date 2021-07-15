Macrame Lessons 🧵

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
We challenged ourselves to work with the "typefaces for an e-learning 👩🏽🏫" topic and this is what I created, macramé 🧶 is something that I enjoy and love to do, hope you like this shot as much as I did.
Oh, if you have any comments or suggestions, let me know, I would like to read what do you think 👀
