Karen Larios
Improving MX Product Design

Macrame Lessons 🧵

Improving MX Product Design
Macrame Lessons 🧵
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
We challenged ourselves to work with the "typefaces for an e-learning 👩🏽‍🏫" topic and this is what I created, macramé 🧶 is something that I enjoy and love to do, hope you like this shot as much as I did.

Oh, if you have any comments or suggestions, let me know, I would like to read what do you think 👀

----

Want to know more about us and our talented team and UX community? Don't forget to check out our page:
https://www.itexico.com/our-services/digital-product-design

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
