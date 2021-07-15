Malith Weeramuni

X-Mist | Packaging Label Design

Malith Weeramuni
Malith Weeramuni
  • Save
X-Mist | Packaging Label Design new label design label design clean packagings packaging ideas concepts modern packagings new packaging ideas box design new packagings product packagings packaging designs illustration package design logo design branding box packaging modern graphic design
Download color palette

X-Mist is a sanitisers and deodorisers selling company. They have varius kind of sanitiser products. This packaging for tea tree fragrance air purifier. Client requested eye catching packaging label design with minimelist and clean look.

I hope that you will like it, and feel free in comments, please. 😉

Have a project in mind? Get connected with me!
📩 Email: malithweeramuni@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +94 0767573952

Thanks for visiting this shot. 🙂
Follow me ❤️

Malith Weeramuni
Malith Weeramuni

More by Malith Weeramuni

View profile
    • Like