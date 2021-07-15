X-Mist | Packaging Label Design

X-Mist is a sanitisers and deodorisers selling company. They have varius kind of sanitiser products. This packaging for tea tree fragrance air purifier. Client requested eye catching packaging label design with minimelist and clean look.

I hope that you will like it, and feel free in comments, please. 😉

Have a project in mind? Get connected with me!

📩 Email: malithweeramuni@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +94 0767573952

Thanks for visiting this shot. 🙂

Follow me ❤️